A unique event blending art, music, and environmental awareness is set for Thursday, June 12, at the Perry County Public Library in Tell City. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the public is invited to meet “Tatanka,” a larger-than-life buffalo sculpture created by Orange County artist Gloria Courtney. The mobile artwork will be on display outside the library, offering a photo opportunity and a chance to share songs and stories connected to local history.

At 6:30 p.m., the event will move indoors for a presentation by Steven Stewart of Protect Our Woods. Titled Saving the Buffalo Trace, the program will highlight the cultural and ecological importance of southern Indiana’s historic Buffalo Trace and the pressing need to preserve it. Stewart will also discuss the potential impacts of the largest logging project ever proposed in the Hoosier National Forest and the ongoing efforts by advocacy groups to promote conservation-focused alternatives, including education and eco-tourism.

More details about forest preservation efforts can be found at savehoosiernationalforest.com.