Attorney General Todd Rokita, along with Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, and Texas, won a court ruling permanently barring robocall scammer John Spiller from operating in the telecommunications industry and ordering him to pay more than $600,000 in costs and attorneys’ fees for violating a 2023 court order.

Spiller owned and operated several voice service providers that initiated and facilitated billions of robocalls, including to people whose numbers were on the Do Not Call Registry. His companies included Rising Eagle Capital Group LLC, Rising Eagle Capital Group–Cayman, JSquared Telecom LLC, and more.

The court order bars Spiller from starting any other telecommunications companies, permanently bans him from working with certain individuals who helped him engage in this violative conduct, bans him from further making any deceptive representations using aliases in government filings, and requires that he pay over $600,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs to the states who joined in the litigation against him.

The plaintiff states’ efforts were supported by detailed calculations based on the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) Attorney’s Fees Matrix, ensuring fair and transparent accounting of the legal resources expended.