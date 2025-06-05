Loogootee Summerfest returns June 19–21 with a packed lineup of activities, entertainment, and community spirit spread across multiple locations in the city.

Festivities kick off Thursday, June 19, with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. at the pavilion, followed by vendor booths, carnival rides, and face painting. Mayor’s opening remarks are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on the Main Stage, leading into the Summerfest Queen Pageant at 6:30 p.m. Live music by “Last Call” will follow the pageant.

On Friday, June 20, events continue with the start of the Pickleball Tournament at the Loogootee City Pool Courts. Evening festivities include vendors, carnival rides, face painting, and live performances by the Alexia Caballero Group at 6:00 p.m. and Cody Ikerd & the Sidewinders at 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, is packed with events starting early with the Summerfest 5K and Fun Walk at West Boggs Park. Athletic tournaments, including sand volleyball and 3×3 basketball, begin at 9:00 a.m., with the Summerfest Golf Scramble teeing off at 1:00 p.m. Car enthusiasts can enjoy the Park & Spark Car Show from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. (location to be announced). The Faith Baptist Church will host both the Tri-Kappa Kids Chalk Contest and a bubble party in the evening.

Downtown Loogootee will come alive with the BEACH Parade at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music from First and Main at 6:00 p.m. and a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, Lost in Paradise, at 9:00 p.m. The festival concludes with a fireworks display at 10:00 p.m.

From food vendors and family-friendly attractions to competitive tournaments and live entertainment, Loogootee Summerfest offers something for everyone across all three days of celebration.