Mary Lou Traylor, age 95, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:37 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at Serenity Springs Senior Living at Northwood in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary Lou was born on December 4, 1929, in Jasper, Indiana, to Elmer and Clara (Fuhs) Vonderheide. She married Thelbert Traylor. He preceded her in death on July 9, 1991.

She was a Jasper High School graduate.

In her younger years, Mary Lou worked at Jasper Wood Products and part-time at the Herald. She spent most of her time caring for her 12 children.

She was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella, and the St. Annes Society.

She enjoyed traveling, visiting the casino, and spending time on her front porch with her children, grandchildren, and friends.

She is survived by 11 children: Steve Traylor, Vincennes, IN; Rhonda (Pat) Englert, Jasper, IN; Karla Traylor, FL; Sheila (Keith) Klem, Jasper, IN; Scott Traylor, North Pole, AK; Shawn (Lisa) Traylor, Ireland, IN; Pat (significant other, Diane Brownback) Traylor, Belle Fourche, SD; Kurt (Angie) Traylor, Jasper, IN; Malana (Kurt) Hedinger, Jasper, IN; Brian (Kelly) Traylor, Evansville, IN; Brad (Susie) Traylor, Evansville, IN; 29 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, two brothers: Charlie Vonderheide and Bill Vonderheide, and sister, Sarah Theising.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Todd Traylor; infant daughter, Mary Traylor; daughter-in-law, Patricia Traylor; an infant granddaughter, Melissa Traylor; grandson, Dustin Klem, infant sister, Karen Sue Vonderheide, and sister, Doris Schnarr.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lou Traylor will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at St Jospeh Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Joseph Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

