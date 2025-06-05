The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a tractor rollover that occurred on June 4, 2025, near the intersection of County Roads 650 East and 500 North in Montgomery.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 6:25 p.m. after receiving a report that a tractor had overturned into a creek, trapping the operator underwater. According to the investigation, the tractor was traveling east along a path beside a ditch when, for unknown reasons, it entered the ditch and overturned.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Aden Graber of Montgomery. Authorities confirmed that his family has been notified.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Montgomery, Cannelburg, and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Departments, Indiana State Police, Daviess County Ambulance Service, Daviess County Coroner’s Office, and Briggeman’s Wrecker Service.