Southwestern Indiana Citizens for Quality of Life (SWICQL) has scheduled a program educating the public about the impacts of artificial intelligence data centers on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026 in the basement of the Lincoln Heritage Public Library in Dale. Doors will open at 5:30 PM CT (6:30 PM ET) with the program beginning at 6 PM CT (7 PM ET).

A slide presentation by Bryce Gustafson from Citizens Action Coalition (CAC) will be given at the event, explaining what artificial intelligence data centers are and what citizens should know about electricity energy demand, water consumption, and other considerations.

The public and all area elected officials and utility service board members are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served.

The Citizens Action Coalition (CAC) is Indiana’s oldest and largest consumer and environmental advocacy organization, with its mission being to initiate, facilitate, and coordinate citizen action directed to improving the quality of life of all inhabitants of the State of Indiana. CAC promotes principled advocacy of public policies to preserve democracy, conserve natural resources, protect the environment, and provide affordable access to essential human services.

SWICQL believes citizens, government, and industry must work together to be good stewards of the environment, protect their families, and promote the well-being of them and future generations.

SWICQL promotes engagement with local government to ensure everyone has input on decisions that affect all citizens and insists that industries act in a way that shows the highest respect for the health and safety of all citizens. The group encourages development that respects and preserves the beauty and charm that make the area a desirable place to live and visit, and seeks transparency and accountability from industry and government at all levels.