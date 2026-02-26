Friends and community members of the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are being encouraged to show the Sisters their support during Catholic Sisters Week, Sunday, March 8th through Saturday, March 14th, 2026.

There are several ways to do this:

Send a Message – Send a card, a note, letter, or email, to one, multiple, or to all of the Sisters, to let them know how much they matter, and how much you appreciate them. Mail can be sent to: Monastery Immaculate Conception, 802 E. 10th St., Ferdinand, IN 47532-9239. Senders should write “Catholic Sisters Week” on the outside of the envelope. If you would like a certain Sister to receive your note, also include their name on the envelope. These messages can also be an email sent to info@thedome.org. For both mail and emails, messages will be collected and shared with the Sisters on Sunday, March 8th.

Post on social media – On your Facebook or Instagram account, share a post about a specific Sister or all of them. Be sure to tag the Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand in your post (@ferdinandosb). If possible, include the hashtags #catholicsistersweek and #sistersofstbenedictferdinand.

Pray for the Sisters – The Sisters are always praying for everyone, so return the favor by praying for them throughout Catholic Sisters Week.

Make a gift in honor or in memory – Give a gift in honor or memory of a Sister who has made life better for you or those around you. Individuals can choose how much and which Sister to honor or remember. You can give online at thedome.org.

Organizers stated taking a few minutes to do any or all of the above would mean the world to the Sisters, and encourage them as they continue to help in changing the world for the better.