The artwork of students from across Dubois County will soon be featured at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center for its Annual “Youth Art” Exhibit, from March 5th through 29th, 2026.

This exhibit is annually held in March as it is recognized as Youth Art Month in Indiana and nationally. The Art Education Association of Indiana and the National Education Association using the month to recognize and celebrate the creativity and artistic talents of children. Art organizations and art educators are asked to come together to help local communities highlight art education this month.

This year’s exhibit will be showcasing artwork by area High School and Middle School students simultaneously in two galleries.

Participating in the display are: Jasper High School, Southridge High School, Forest Park High School, and Northeast Dubois High School.

The second gallery will feature local Middle Schools, including: Cedar Crest Intermediate, Northeast Dubois Intermediate, Jasper Middle School, Holy Trinity Middle School, Southridge Middle School, Forest Park Jr. High, and Christ Our Advocate Memorial Academy.

The First Thursday Reception for the exhibit is open to the public and will take place on Thursday, March 5th from 5 to 7 PM.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center (located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper) are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from 12 to 3 PM. School groups, clubs and students are welcome. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 812-482-3070.