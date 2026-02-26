The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for I-64 in Warrick County.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 2nd, crews will begin lane closures on both east and westbound driving lanes of I-64 near Lynnville, over Cole Creek as well as over County Road 100 West.

These lane closures will allow for bridge maintenance, and work is expected to last through the beginning of May, depending on the weather. Passing lanes in both directions will remain open during this project.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.