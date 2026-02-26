History will be coming to life at the Jasper Library when historian and author, Eddie Price, presents “The American Revolution in the West” on Thursday, March 5th, 2026 at 6 PM.

The special event is part of Dubois County’s America 250 programming, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

This free and engaging program for all ages explores the often-overlooked stories of the Revolutionary War beyond the East Coast, highlighting the crucial events, battles, and figures that shaped the western frontier during America’s fight for independence.

Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how the Revolution impacted settlers, Native American communities, and the western territories, providing a fresh perspective on this defining period in U.S. history. The presentation will include maps, primary sources, and compelling stories that connect national events to the Indiana and Kentucky areas.

Eddie Price is a historian and author specializing in early American frontier history and the Revolutionary War in the West. He is the author of several books on frontier figures and events and is a frequent speaker at libraries, schools, and historical societies. Price is known for bringing lesser-known Revolutionary War stories to life, with a particular focus on the Indiana and Kentucky frontier regions.

For more information, contact Jill Watson at jwatson@jdcpl.us.