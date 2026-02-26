Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) is offering a Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) training course for new healthcare professionals needing certification March 26-27 from 9am-5:30pm at Daviess Community Hospital.

Developed by the American Heart Association, the Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) certification course provides essential training in recognizing and responding to pediatric emergencies, including respiratory failure, shock, and cardiopulmonary arrest.

PALS training provides healthcare professionals with the critical skills needed to respond to pediatric medical emergencies. The course emphasizes team-based resuscitation protocols and ensures providers are prepared to deliver lifesaving care to infants and children in high-risk situations.

These courses are open to healthcare professionals, including:

Physicians

Nurses

Paramedics

Respiratory therapists

Other medical staff requiring PALS certification

The class costs $200 to attend for non DCH employees, with employees able to attend for free.

Registration is required and can be made at cpr.heart.org. All students must pick up a book and complete the pretest before attending class, and bring their certificate to class.

For more information, contact Jennifer Shaw, RN, at (812) 254-2760, extension 1147.