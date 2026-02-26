David “Larry” Abell, age 81, of Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville.

He was born September 6, 1944, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Colonel and Elma May (Chanley) Abell. He married Johanette “Joey” Abell on October 9, 1966 at Salem Church. Larry had worked at Styline, Kimball Artec, Rural King and St. Vincent De Paul. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Marilyn (Matt) Wollenmann; and two brothers, Dennis (Nona) and Gene Abell; one brother-in-law, Jeno Platthy.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years Joey Abell; one brother, Elwood (Elsie) Abell; one sister, Carol Platthy and sister-in-law Vicki Abell.

A Celebration of life for David Abell will be held at Salem Church on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Jeff Donihue will officiate.

