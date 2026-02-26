The Ferdinand Heimatfest, sponsored by Best Home Furnishings, is now accepting applications for food booths and events for the 2026 festival.

The 2026 Ferdinand Heimatfest is scheduled for June 20 at the Ferdinand Community Center. All food booths and events must be operated by Dubois County non-for-profit organizations.

Groups applying must submit a list of the food items they plan to serve or details of the event they intend to host. Duplicate menus or events will not be permitted. All groups, menus, and events are subject to approval by the Heimatfest Committee.

Registration forms are available at www.ferdinandheimatfest.com

under the Vendors tab. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Neil Weyer at 812-661-2711 or by email at nweyer1490@gmail.com.

All applications must be submitted by Monday, March 16.