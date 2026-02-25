Latest News

The Southwest Indiana Workforce Board is set to host a Power Up Indiana Forum on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, from 9 to 10:30 AM at the VU Gibson County Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics (located at 8100 U.S. 41 in Fort Branch).

This free event is for employers to share and learn about the impact of upskilling, with state leaders providing insight into the data backing this call to action and discussing regional implementation.

Preregistration is required and can be made at: eventbrite.com/e/power-up-indiana-forum-tickets-1982201584298?aff=oddtdtcreator.

