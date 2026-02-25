Latest News

Power Up Indiana Forum for Employers Coming to VU Fort Branch March 3rd Sander Catering Offering Friday Fish Meals for Lent Free Wildflower Walk at the Bluffs of Beaver Bend to be Held by Daviess-Martin CISMA 2026 Color Fun Run Benefitting Dove Recovery House Scheduled for April 4th Huntingburg East 1st Street Closed Until Friday

Sander Catering (located at 137 Clay Street in Jasper) has announced they will be serving lunch and carryout dinner fish meals for lent on Fridays.

Each meal will include 2 filets, potato casserole, and green beans for $9, with additional filets costing $1.75 each

Lunches will be offered from 10:30 AM to 1 PM, and dinner carryouts from 1 to 6 PM, on the following Fridays:

  • Feb 27th
  • March 6th
  • March 13th
  • March 20th
  • March 27th

Sanders asks that customers call in advance to pre-order meals if possible, but walk-ins are still welcome.

For more information or to pre-order meals, contact Sander Catering by phone at 812-634-1018.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post