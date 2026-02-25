Sander Catering (located at 137 Clay Street in Jasper) has announced they will be serving lunch and carryout dinner fish meals for lent on Fridays.
Each meal will include 2 filets, potato casserole, and green beans for $9, with additional filets costing $1.75 each
Lunches will be offered from 10:30 AM to 1 PM, and dinner carryouts from 1 to 6 PM, on the following Fridays:
- Feb 27th
- March 6th
- March 13th
- March 20th
- March 27th
Sanders asks that customers call in advance to pre-order meals if possible, but walk-ins are still welcome.
For more information or to pre-order meals, contact Sander Catering by phone at 812-634-1018.
