Norbert Theodore Lindauer, 88, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at his home in St. Henry, Indiana. He was born October 26, 1937, to Leonard and Rosa (Sermersheim) Lindauer on a farm in St. Henry. Norbert retired after 41 years as a tenon machine operator with Kimball International’s Jasper Corporation. He was an avid gardener, homebrewer, winemaker, sports history fan, and lifelong sports enthusiast, especially of the St. Louis Cardinals and Indiana University basketball.

Norbert was united in marriage to Cecilia Ann Wood on June 30, 1962, at Our Lady of Hope (formerly St. Simon’s) Catholic Church in Washington, Indiana. Together they raised seven children and lived in their St. Henry home for more than 60 years. He attended St. Henry School and Holland High School and would have been a member of the Class of 1956 had he not left school early to help work on the family farm. A lifetime member of Christ the King Parish at St. Henry Catholic Church, Norbert served on the parish council for many years. He was a board member of the St. Henry Water Corporation from 1982 to 2022, a longtime board member of the St. Henry Parks Department, and a 50-year member and 40-year president of the St. Henry Catholic Knights of America. He also belonged to the American Legion, serving as an honor guard at many veteran funerals, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the St. Henry Community Club, where he served as treasurer for the 1962 St. Henry Centennial Committee. Norbert served in the Indiana National Guard from 1960 to 1966 and was a Boy Scout leader for his sons during the 1970s.

Competitive by nature, Norbert enjoyed cornhole, washers, and euchre, and was well known for gathering friends for afternoon basketball games at the St. Henry School grounds. He played for the St. Henry Indians baseball team and was a player and coach for St. Henry softball teams for more than 40 years. Even at age 75, he continued pitching against players less than half his age. He often said he was born with a ball in his hand.

Surviving are his wife, Cecilia; sons Chris “Batman” of St. Henry, Brian (Terry Baker) of Manchester, Maryland, Patrick (Mary) of Keller, Texas, and Scott (Patti Bell) of Buda, Texas; and daughters Kimberly of Huntingburg, Mary Beth (Wes) Johnson of Pewee Valley, Kentucky, and Michelle (Barry) Weisman of Evansville. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Steffen and Grace Lindauer, Zach Johnson, Brandon and Natalie Weisman; two step-grandchildren, Sarah Bell (Christopher Brannen) and Andrew Brinkman (Jazmin Gomez); one step-great-grandchild, Lucas Brannen; one brother, Wilfred (Dorothy) Lindauer of St. Henry; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Lindauer of Fort Branch and Phyllis Lindauer of Boonville; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Fr. Prosper, Linus, Joseph, Edwin, and Martin Lindauer; sister Rita Niehaus; sisters-in-law Sally and Marietta Lindauer; and brother-in-law Albert Niehaus.

Visitation will be held at St. Henry Catholic Church on Sunday, March 1, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. ET, and again Monday from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. ET. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, March 2, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to any youth sports program or to the Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation.