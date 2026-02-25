Latest News

The Daviess-Martin CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) is hosting a free wildflower walk near the Bluffs of Beaver Bend on Saturday, April 11th, 2026, from 10 to 11 AM.

Participants of all ages are welcome to come learn to identify the wide variety of native plants growing at the base of the bluffs, as well as the invasive garlic mustard that threatens them. Attendees will be joined by CISMA members Karen Whorrall and Emily Finch as the group walks along Spout Springs Road into the nature preserve.

No special equipment will be needed, and the roadway follows closely along the bluffs so this walk will be accessible for multiple abilities.

RSVP is required to attend and can be made by emailing Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net, or calling or texting 812-329-0048.

The Bluffs are located 1 mile south of Shoals off Spout Springs Road.

On By Celia Neukam

