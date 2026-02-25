Registration is now open for DC Multisport’s 2026 Color Fun Run in Ferdinand, a lively, family-friendly event that combines fitness, fun, and a meaningful cause. The event will take place on Saturday, April 4, beginning at 10am at the Tri-County YMCA.

Proceeds from this year’s Color Fun Run will benefit Dove Recovery House in Jasper, an organization dedicated to providing recovery support services for women overcoming substance use challenges. By participating, runners and walkers of all ages can enjoy a joyful experience while helping support women on their journey toward a fresh start.

Participants will complete a fun run or walk along the walking path at 18th Street Park in Ferdinand, where bursts of bright color await at checkpoints throughout the route. This non-competitive event is designed for everyone—from seasoned runners to families and friends looking for a unique way to spend the day together.

While there are no place-based awards, participants earn a ticket for each lap completed (up to three laps) to enter for a chance to win a variety of prizes donated by local businesses.



Early registration is now open at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Ferdinand/DCMultisportColorRun, and participants who register by March 19th will receive an official Color Fun Run t-shirt.

Those who still want to get involved without running are encouraged to volunteer, sponsor the event, or help throw color powder along the route to cheer on participants.

For event details, sponsorship opportunities, or volunteer information, email dcmultisport@gmail.com.