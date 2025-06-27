Indiana lawmakers passed 247 new laws during the 2025 legislative session, according to the Indianapolis Bar Association, with most of them set to take effect Tuesday, July 1. The new laws touch nearly every aspect of Hoosier life, from taxes and schools to public safety, healthcare, and social issues.

Property tax changes were among the biggest focuses this session, with lawmakers approving limits on how much bills can rise in an attempt to offer relief for homeowners. However, the changes won’t impact bills this year and may cause funding challenges for schools and local governments in the future.

More than two dozen new laws will impact K-12 education. These include a focus on improving math scores, limiting sex education, increasing teacher pay, and boosting student attendance.

The speed limit on I-465 will rise to 65 miles per hour starting July 1, though it will vary depending on location and time of day. Meanwhile, county jails will now be required to report suspected undocumented immigrants to sheriffs, who must notify federal immigration authorities.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs are being rolled back. A new law bans state colleges and agencies from offering jobs or aid based on race, sex, or similar personal traits, following Gov. Mike Braun’s executive order eliminating DEI in state government.

Other high-profile laws include a ban on transgender women competing in women’s college sports, expanding Indiana’s lifeline law to protect underage drinkers in emergency situations, and changes to the state’s red flag gun law, allowing judges to expunge a person’s record if deemed no longer dangerous.

Medicaid will see new restrictions requiring more frequent eligibility checks and stopping advertising of the program. Lawmakers also passed measures to crack down on Medicaid fraud, especially from providers.

Students will no longer be able to use college IDs to vote, a move already facing legal challenges. Additionally, school board candidates must now declare their political party affiliation.

The state also banned lab-grown meat sales for at least two years, restricted certain charitable bail payments, and created an Indiana-Illinois border commission to explore potential county realignments.

Other laws set new standards for police lineups to reduce wrongful convictions, limit “predatory” towing fees, ban marijuana billboard ads, and prohibit government funding for “obscene performances.”

Though over 1,200 bills were filed this year, many did not advance, including controversial proposals to end no-fault divorce or criminalize homelessness. Some of the new laws are already facing court challenges, indicating debates will continue long after July 1.

To learn more about bills passed in 2025, visit here.