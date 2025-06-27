Latest News

A traffic stop in Jasper on Tuesday, June 24th, led police to find approximately 22 grams of suspected marijuana and charge two Winslow residents.

Jasper Police stopped a Nissan Rogue for speeding around 8:08 a.m. near 47th Street and Portersville Road. Officers reported smelling burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and located the suspected marijuana along with drug paraphernalia during their investigation.

The driver, 33-year-old Amber Dawn Rhodes, was arrested and lodged at the Dubois County Security Center for operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II substance in her blood with a prior conviction within seven years, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

The passenger, 33-year-old Trey Shawn Monteze Rhodes, was cited and released for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

On By Joey Rehl

