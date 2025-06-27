Latest News

Jasper – Discovering the diagnosis of diabetes can be overwhelming. Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center wants to support you in this transition of lifestyle, and sponsors a continuing education group for persons with diabetes, pre-diabetes, or anyone who is interested in learning about the disease.

This support group is held the third Monday of each month and provides knowledge to help you feel more secure, manage problems, and avoid hospitalization for diabetes-related issues.  The next meeting will be Monday, July 21, 2025 from 2:00 pm- 3:00 pm p.m. on the 3rd floor of the Barrett Building at Memorial Hospital, on 800 West 9th Street in Jasper.

For more information, please contact Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s Diabetes Management and Prevention Services at 812-996-0521.

On By JD Harrison

