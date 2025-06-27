The University of Southern Indiana will host an Adult Learner Expo, a virtual event taking place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 9, in addition to pre-recorded sessions. This event is open to anyone considering returning to college, and you do not have to be a current USI student or alum.

Hosted by USI Online and Adult Learning and the School of Graduate Studies, this online event is designed to empower current and future adult learners by providing the tools and resources needed to pursue or return to higher education and achieve career goals. Whether interested participants are considering degree completion, advancing their education, earning an undergraduate or graduate degree/certificate or exploring career development opportunities, the Adult Learner Expo will cover topics designed to reignite a passion for furthering your education.

What Credentials Are Available for Me at USI?: Explore the variety of degrees and programs USI offers to meet your educational needs.

Explore the variety of degrees and programs USI offers to meet your educational needs. Earning College Credit for Your Prior Learning Experiences: Discover how professional experience and previous coursework may count toward a degree at USI.

Discover how professional experience and previous coursework may count toward a degree at USI. Paying for Your Education: Learn about scholarships, grants, and financial aid options available for adult learners.

Learn about scholarships, grants, and financial aid options available for adult learners. Some College, No Degree? No Problem!: Find out how to resume your studies and achieve your goals.

Find out how to resume your studies and achieve your goals. Returning to Earn a Graduate Degree: Hear how advanced education can boost career opportunities, strategies to be successful while pursuing a graduate degree, and resources available at USI to support you.

Hear how advanced education can boost career opportunities, strategies to be successful while pursuing a graduate degree, and resources available at USI to support you. Navigating Online Education: Tips and strategies to be successful in the online learning environment.

Tips and strategies to be successful in the online learning environment. Preparing for Success: College success starts before the first day. Learn how to prepare your space, time, and technology so you can say, “I’ve got this.”

“Adult learners bring a wealth of experience and unique perspectives to the classroom, whether virtual or in-person,” said Dr. Brian Crose, Director of Online and Adult Learning at USI. “This expo is a recognition of their desire for personal and professional growth, along with encouraging future adult learners to pursue their educational goals. We’re proud to support the journey of our current and future adult learners and this is just one of the many support resources we provide.”

The Adult Learning Expo is free, but registration is required to attend. For more information or to register, visit the event webpage at https://www.usi.edu/online-and-adult-learning/adult-learner-expo.