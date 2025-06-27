A University of Southern Indiana tradition is celebrating its 21st anniversary on Saturday, November 15. The 21st annual Norwegian Foot March, an intense mental and physical challenge, will take participants 18.6 miles (30 km) through the rolling hills of Evansville’s west side. Carrying a 25-pound rucksack, participants will begin and end on the USI campus, working to make it back to the finish line generally in under four and a half hours depending on age and gender.

ROTC cadets, active duty and reserve service members, veterans and civilians are welcome to participate. Registration can be completed online or by calling USI Outreach and Engagement at 812-464-1989. Early registration is recommended. Registration cost is $35 for ROTC cadets from any school and $55 for others. Registration will close on November 7 or when the event is at 500 participants.

The Norwegian Foot March is sponsored by USI’s Student Veteran Association. Proceeds from the March enhance the training of the students in the USI ROTC Program. Funds are used to cover costs associated with training, travel, team development and additional equipment.

A canned food drive will also be conducted with the March. Participants are encouraged to use non-perishable food items as their required weight and donate them upon completion of the event. Food items will be donated to Archie’s Food Closet, a service for all members of the USI community to promote the health and wellness of USI students and employees.

Those who complete the March within set guidelines will receive a Norwegian Foot March certificate and pin which can be worn on service uniforms. The Norwegian Foot March is a boot camp tradition for Norwegian soldiers and is supported by Dr. Nils Johansen, retired Norwegian Artillery Reserve Officer, retired USI University Division Advisor and Adjunct Instructor of Geology and Physics.

For more information, contact USI Outreach and Engagement at 812-464-1989 or outreach@usi.edu. Register at USI.edu/FootMarch.