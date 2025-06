In this episode, Ty Hunter is joined by Glen Schepers and Dawn Schnell, with the Celestine Streetfest Committee, to discuss the 2025 Celestine Streetfest, happening on Saturday, June 28th, 2025, and all the day-long events they have planned for the “party on the hill” at St. Celestine Church, in Celestine, Indiana.

Visit their website to find the event that’s “just right” for you: https://www.celestineindiana.com/

https://youtu.be/VzeODOM-IfA