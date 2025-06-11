Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, June 19, 2025, in observance of Juneteenth Day. Additionally, the Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will not be operational on this day.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Thursday will be picked up on Friday, June 20. The collection schedule for the rest of the week remains unchanged. Residents are reminded to place their trash and recycling at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.