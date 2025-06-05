Latest News

Kurt Gutgsell interviews Scott Yarbrough, Head Coach of Jasper Wildcat Girls Tennis, about how he expects the team to play at the state competition, and what individual strengths each player brings to the court.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

https://youtu.be/0byQTaH_EqY

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

