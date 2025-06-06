Registrations are now open for the 2025 Wettlauf 5K Run & Fitness Walk, set to take place during the Jasper Strassenfest on Saturday, August 2. The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time at the corner of 9th and Main Streets in downtown Jasper.

The course features rolling, paved city streets with clearly marked routes, water stations, mile markers, and police support throughout the event. While the Fitness Walk will not be timed and will have no awards, participants in the 5K Run will compete for awards given to the top three finishers in each male and female age group. An overall male and female winner will also be recognized.

Age divisions for the 5K Run include:

0-10, 11-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, and 70 and over.

Entry fees are $20 through July 25 and $25 afterward. Children 12 and under may register for $15, and children riding in strollers may participate for free.

Online registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/IN/Jasper/Wettlauf5K. Pre-registered participants can pick up race packets at the Bosco House, located at 214 W. 13th Street in Jasper, on Friday, August 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Packets will also be available on race day, with late registration beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Participants will receive a commemorative 2025 Wettlauf t-shirt, while supplies last.

The event is sponsored by St. John Bosco Catholic Youth Ministries, Holy Trinity Catholic School, and corporate sponsor Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. For more information, call (812) 639-4227.