Loogootee Community Schools will offer free summer meal pickups for all Loogootee students on three Thursdays in June: the 12th, 19th, and 26th. Meals will be distributed from 4:00 to 5:15 p.m. outside the front entrance of Loogootee High School.

Each student is eligible to receive five breakfasts and five lunches at each pickup. To participate, children must be present with a parent or guardian during the first pickup.