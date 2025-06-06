Martin County residents are encouraged to prepare ahead of the May 5, 2026 Primary Election by checking their voter registration and reviewing candidate eligibility requirements.
Voter Registration:
Eligible voters must be registered at their current address by April 7, 2026. Registration can be completed at the Martin County Clerk’s Office, the BMV, or online at www.indianavoters.com.
Candidate Requirements:
To qualify for the ballot, candidates must have resided in their district for at least one year prior to the November 2026 General Election, be registered to vote in that district by the filing deadline, and must have voted in their party’s past two primary elections. Candidate forms will be available at the Clerk’s Office beginning January 2026, with additional details available on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website.
The following local offices will appear on the May 5, 2026 Primary Ballot:
Martin County Assessor
Martin County Clerk
Martin County Prosecuting Attorney
Martin County Sheriff
Martin County Commissioner – District 2
Martin County Council – Districts 1, 2, 3, and 4
Perry Township Trustee and Board (3 positions)
Rutherford Township Trustee and Board (3 positions)
Center Township Trustee and Board
Halbert Township Trustee and Board
Mitcheltree Township Trustee and Board
Lost River Township Trustee and Board
State Convention Delegates for both parties
Democratic Precinct Committeeman for the following precincts:
Perry #1 Mitcheltree
Perry #2 North Center
Perry #3 South Center
Perry #4 Lost River
Perry #5 East Memphis
Perry #6 West Memphis
Perry #7 North Halbert
Crane South Halbert
Rutherford Southeast Halbert
Shoals Town Council (vote for 3)
Shoals Clerk-Treasurer
Crane Town Council (vote for 3)
Crane Clerk-Treasurer
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Martin County Clerk’s Office at 812-247-3651.
