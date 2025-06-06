Martin County residents are encouraged to prepare ahead of the May 5, 2026 Primary Election by checking their voter registration and reviewing candidate eligibility requirements.

Voter Registration:

Eligible voters must be registered at their current address by April 7, 2026. Registration can be completed at the Martin County Clerk’s Office, the BMV, or online at www.indianavoters.com.

Candidate Requirements:

To qualify for the ballot, candidates must have resided in their district for at least one year prior to the November 2026 General Election, be registered to vote in that district by the filing deadline, and must have voted in their party’s past two primary elections. Candidate forms will be available at the Clerk’s Office beginning January 2026, with additional details available on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website.

The following local offices will appear on the May 5, 2026 Primary Ballot:

Martin County Assessor

Martin County Clerk

Martin County Prosecuting Attorney

Martin County Sheriff

Martin County Commissioner – District 2

Martin County Council – Districts 1, 2, 3, and 4

Perry Township Trustee and Board (3 positions)

Rutherford Township Trustee and Board (3 positions)

Center Township Trustee and Board

Halbert Township Trustee and Board

Mitcheltree Township Trustee and Board

Lost River Township Trustee and Board

State Convention Delegates for both parties

Democratic Precinct Committeeman for the following precincts:

Perry #1 Mitcheltree

Perry #2 North Center

Perry #3 South Center

Perry #4 Lost River

Perry #5 East Memphis

Perry #6 West Memphis

Perry #7 North Halbert

Crane South Halbert

Rutherford Southeast Halbert

Shoals Town Council (vote for 3)

Shoals Clerk-Treasurer

Crane Town Council (vote for 3)

Crane Clerk-Treasurer

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Martin County Clerk’s Office at 812-247-3651.