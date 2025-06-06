The 67th Annual Martin County 4-H Fair is set to bring a full lineup of pre-fair and fair week activities throughout June and July, culminating in a week of livestock shows, exhibits, contests, and family fun from Thursday, July 10 through Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds.
As part of the fair, the Fairs Care initiative will once again be held. For every 10 canned food items or a $10 donation, participants will receive one Indiana State Fair ticket, valued at $16.
Pre-Fair Events:
- June 7: 4-H Tractor & Operator Skills Contest (9:00 a.m.)
- June 24: 4-H Fashion Revue, Loogootee Methodist Church (6:00 p.m.)
- June 28: 4-H Dog Show at the Community Building (2:00 p.m.)
- June 30: Set-up Option 1 for all 4-H members and volunteers (6:00 p.m.)
- July 6: Check-in and judging of Mini & Static Projects (2:00–5:00 p.m.)
- July 7: Set-up Option 2 for 4-H members and volunteers (6:00 p.m.)
- July 8: Open Class Exhibits Check-in (6:00–7:30 p.m.)
Fair Week Highlights:
Thursday, July 10 – Opening Night
- Rabbit Show, Exhibits Open, Queen Contest, Fashion Revue
- Live music by First & Main Band (8–10 p.m.)
- Euchre Tournament with Holiday World tickets as grand prize
Friday, July 11 – Safety Night
- Cat Show, Safety Scavenger Hunt with grand prize TV
- Beef & Dairy Show, Jake Dodds Band (7:00 p.m.)
Saturday, July 12 – Health Night
- Poultry, Sheep, Goat, and Horse Shows
- Bounce Houses, Health displays, Goat Costume Contest
- Lakefire Warship Band and Junior Leaders Movie Night
Sunday, July 13 – Kids Day
- Kiddie Tractor Pull, Baby Show, Carnival Games, Lego Build
- Bluegrass Band, De Ballet Performance, Face Painting
Monday, July 14 – Rodeo Night
- Swine Show, Ice Cream Contest, Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 15 – Auction & Recognition
- Supreme Showmanship, Premium Livestock Auction
- Final exhibit release, Silent Auction pickup, Ten-Year Member Recognition
Wednesday, July 16 – Community Clean Up
- All 4-H members and volunteers are invited to help with clean-up at 6:00 p.m.
The Martin County 4-H Fair promises educational experiences, entertainment, and community pride. Residents are encouraged to attend and support local youth involved in 4-H.
