The 67th Annual Martin County 4-H Fair is set to bring a full lineup of pre-fair and fair week activities throughout June and July, culminating in a week of livestock shows, exhibits, contests, and family fun from Thursday, July 10 through Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the Martin County 4-H Fairgrounds.

As part of the fair, the Fairs Care initiative will once again be held. For every 10 canned food items or a $10 donation, participants will receive one Indiana State Fair ticket, valued at $16.

Pre-Fair Events:

  • June 7: 4-H Tractor & Operator Skills Contest (9:00 a.m.)
  • June 24: 4-H Fashion Revue, Loogootee Methodist Church (6:00 p.m.)
  • June 28: 4-H Dog Show at the Community Building (2:00 p.m.)
  • June 30: Set-up Option 1 for all 4-H members and volunteers (6:00 p.m.)
  • July 6: Check-in and judging of Mini & Static Projects (2:00–5:00 p.m.)
  • July 7: Set-up Option 2 for 4-H members and volunteers (6:00 p.m.)
  • July 8: Open Class Exhibits Check-in (6:00–7:30 p.m.)

Fair Week Highlights:

Thursday, July 10 – Opening Night

  • Rabbit Show, Exhibits Open, Queen Contest, Fashion Revue
  • Live music by First & Main Band (8–10 p.m.)
  • Euchre Tournament with Holiday World tickets as grand prize

Friday, July 11 – Safety Night

  • Cat Show, Safety Scavenger Hunt with grand prize TV
  • Beef & Dairy Show, Jake Dodds Band (7:00 p.m.)

Saturday, July 12 – Health Night

  • Poultry, Sheep, Goat, and Horse Shows
  • Bounce Houses, Health displays, Goat Costume Contest
  • Lakefire Warship Band and Junior Leaders Movie Night

Sunday, July 13 – Kids Day

  • Kiddie Tractor Pull, Baby Show, Carnival Games, Lego Build
  • Bluegrass Band, De Ballet Performance, Face Painting

Monday, July 14 – Rodeo Night

  • Swine Show, Ice Cream Contest, Rodeo at 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15 – Auction & Recognition

  • Supreme Showmanship, Premium Livestock Auction
  • Final exhibit release, Silent Auction pickup, Ten-Year Member Recognition

Wednesday, July 16 – Community Clean Up

  • All 4-H members and volunteers are invited to help with clean-up at 6:00 p.m.

The Martin County 4-H Fair promises educational experiences, entertainment, and community pride. Residents are encouraged to attend and support local youth involved in 4-H.

