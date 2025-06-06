VFW Post 673 in Jasper is extending a heartfelt thank-you to its sponsors, business supporters, and generous donors throughout Dubois County for making the 2025 Annual Buddy Poppy Drive a success.

Held each May, the Buddy Poppy Drive is the post’s only fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds supporting local veterans programs across the county. Since 1922, the red poppy has served as a powerful symbol to honor fallen soldiers and assist living veterans — carrying the message, “Honor the Dead by Helping the Living.”

Post officials report this year’s drive was a strong success, and funds raised will go toward outreach programs that support veterans, their families, widows, and dependents in Dubois County.

VFW Post 673 thanks the community once again for its continued support of those who have served.