The Dubois County Veterans Council will host the 2025 Annual American Flag Disposal Ceremony on Friday, June 13, at the Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds. The event will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. (1900 hours) and is open to the public and surrounding communities.

This solemn ceremony is held to respectfully dispose of worn, torn, faded, or otherwise unserviceable American flags, along with state, service, and other ceremonial flags. The event will feature the playing of patriotic music, the National Anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, and other military honors.

David Stockburger, President of the Dubois County Veterans Council, will preside over the ceremony, which is being hosted by VFW Post #11365.

Residents are encouraged to bring their unserviceable flags to the ceremony for inclusion in the event. Flags can also be dropped off in advance at any local veterans organization throughout Dubois County. Due to the large volume of flags collected during the year, the burning and final disposal process will continue following the conclusion of the public ceremony.

Organizers invite all to attend and help honor the respectful retirement of one of the nation’s most cherished symbols ahead of Flag Day, observed on Saturday, June 14.