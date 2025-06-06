The emergency warning siren in St. Anthony is currently out of service, according to officials with the St. Anthony Fire Department and Dubois County Emergency Management.

Residents are urged to stay weather-aware and ensure their NOAA SAME weather radios have fresh batteries and are functioning properly to receive alerts. The outdoor sirens throughout Dubois County serve as a backup method of notification and should not be relied upon as a primary alert system, especially for those indoors.

County officials remind all Dubois County residents that weather radios remain the most reliable tool for receiving timely warnings of severe weather conditions.

Anyone with questions may contact the Dubois County Emergency Management Agency at 812-482-2202.