Two vehicle accidents in Dubois County prompted temporary road closures late Thursday morning.

The first crash, reported near the Dubois County Garage, resulted in injuries and caused a brief road closure. As of 12:05 p.m., the area has been reopened to traffic.

A second crash occurred near the intersection of State Road 164 and 3rd Avenue in Jasper, close to Cranberries. That roadway has also since been cleared and reopened as of 12:02 p.m.

More updates will be provided on the crashes as they become available.