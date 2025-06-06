Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company is welcoming Isaac Briggeman as an IT Intern over the course of the summer.

Springs Valley’s Internship Program provides interns with career connections, mentorship, and networking opportunities within Springs Valley and the Banking Industry. The focus of the program is to attract local talent to Springs Valley and identify potential future employees.

Isaac is a graduate of Barr-Reeve High School and is currently studying Cyber Security at Ivy Tech Community College. He has volunteered doing building/remodeling, homeless outreach, and disaster relief efforts.

Isaac is the son of Jordan and Miriam Briggeman. In his free time, he enjoys playing the piano, hunting, and being outdoors.