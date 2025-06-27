Latest News

A Santa Claus man was arrested Thursday night after Indiana State Police stopped his vehicle for driving left of center on US 231 near Santa Claus. Trooper Andrew Recker made contact with the driver, 44-year-old Adam Commens, who showed visible signs of impairment. Commens was taken to the Spencer County Jail for a chemical test and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He remains held at the Spencer County Jail. Indiana Excise Police assisted in the arrest.

On By Joey Rehl

