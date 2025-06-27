Barbara J. “Barb” Lorey, age 73 of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:47 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Barb was born in Daviess County on January 3, 1952 to Vincent and Dorothy (Ryan) Williams. She married Leslie “Les” Lorey on March 16, 1974 in St. John’s Catholic Church in Loogootee, Indiana.

She was a Co-Owner with her husband Les of the Ben Franklin retail store in Jasper, Indiana for many years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and a member of their St. Anne’s Sodality and the Jasper Circle of the Daughters of Isabella. She was very active in the church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and a Stephen Minister. Her and her husband Les were recipients of the Simon Brute’ award.

Her and her husband Les were members of the Jasper German Club.

She enjoyed playing cards, word games, attending her grandsons sporting events, cooking for her family, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandsons.

Surviving are her husband, Leslie “Les” Lorey of Jasper, one daughter, Audra Lorey, Seymour, Indiana, one son, Paul Lorey (Tracy), Jasper, three grandsons: Fletcher, Colton, and Porter Lorey, all of Jasper, three sisters: Ruth Fegan (Roland), Indianapolis, Sheila Smelser (Bill), Bloomington, and Melissa Williams (Gail), Vancouver, WA, two brothers: Tom Williams, Loogootee, and John Williams (Dana), Loogootee, one sister-in-law, Donna Williams of Loogootee, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, one brother, Jim Williams, and one sister, Mary Jane Carrico.

Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara J. “Barb” Lorey will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 1 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 30, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. The St. Anne’s Sodality and the Daughter’s of Isabella will pray a rosary at 2:30 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, The Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, or a favorite charity.

