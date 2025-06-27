Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative offices will be closed on Friday, July 4th, 2025, for Independence Day. Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, July 5th, 2025.

Trash and scheduled recycling normally collected on Friday, July 4th will be collected on Thursday, July 3rd. Trash and scheduled recycling pickup for the rest of the week will be on the regular schedule. Please place trash and scheduled recycling at the curbside by 7:00 a.m.