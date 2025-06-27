Robots rolled, machines carved out custom wrenches, and rescue boats became hands-on classrooms during Vincennes University’s Techmester.

The three-day summer experience for Early College high school students was held June 10-12. From mastering sterile procedures in surgical technology to learning about forensics by developing fingerprints, students had the opportunity to explore high-demand careers with the help of VU professors and VU students.

By connecting students to careers in Cybersecurity, Robotics, Law Enforcement, Health Sciences, and Precision Machining, Techmester is an investment in Indiana’s talent pipeline. The students dove into real-world learning through various specialized workshops where they had opportunities to build and code robots, don life vests and helmets while hurling water rescue throw bags at a target, and make name tags and other items using state-of-the-art machining equipment.

Students also tasted Trailblazer life, eating in the dining halls, living in residence halls, enjoying VU’s Bowling Center, and doing other fun activities, helping them to build connections and feel at home in a college setting.

To learn more about VU Early College and Techmester, visit VINU.EDU/EARLY-COLLEGE.