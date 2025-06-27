Evonda Joy Moore, age 82, of Dubois, Indiana, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by her children.

She was born on October 18, 1942, in French Lick, Indiana, to George Everett and Edith (Lagenour) Self.

Evonda married Benjamin Jack Moore on March 26, 1972, and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Janice Rose Moore; her brother, Norman Self; and her infant sister, Julia Jane Self.

She attended Southport High School and worked as a clerk at Kmart in Jasper for over 29 years. She also worked at Touch of Class in Huntingburg and attended Springs Valley Wesleyan Church. Evonda enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Edward Hunter (Sheri) of Indianapolis, Indiana; her daughter, Kristi Brinkman (Jay) of Dubois, Indiana; her grandchildren, Adam Hunter, Trenton (Alli) Hunter, Haley (Zach) Neukam, and Macie (Kolbe) Lowe; her great-grandchildren, Rowyn and Sadie Neukam, and Daisy Hunter.

She is also survived by her brothers, Danny Self (Rita) of Florida and Nathan Self (Marsha) of Indianapolis, Indiana; her sisters, Georgeann Hunter of Florida, Cindy Stagner (Ray) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Becky Emberson (Allen) of Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor John Moffatt at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Brosmer-Kemple Funeral Home in French Lick, Indiana, with burial to follow at Wininger Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center, 800 W. 9th Street, Jasper, Indiana 47546.

Arrangements are in the care of Brosmer-Kemple Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.brosmer-kemplefuneralhome.com.