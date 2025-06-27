A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 17-year-old Jacob Eglen of Palmyra, Indiana.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Jacob is a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 124 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and blue and black tennis shoes. Authorities believe he may be riding a black 2020 Harley Davidson FXL motorcycle with Indiana plate T654FG.

Jacob was last seen on Thursday, June 26th at 7:15 p.m. in Palmyra, located about 117 miles south of Indianapolis. Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or dial 911.