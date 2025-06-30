In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Jordan Scherzer and Andrew Scherzer, Spencer County 4-H Members, to discuss the many exhibits they have brought to the Spencer County 4-H Fair over the years, what exhibits they entered into the fair for this year, their favorite parts of the festival, and what it means to work alongside their family and friends at the festival, year after year.

https://youtu.be/9Zn1Od72y00