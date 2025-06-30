Latest News

Muncie Man Arrested for OWI with Child Passenger After French Lick Disturbance SR 61 to Close Near Lynnville Ferdinand Town Council to Consider New Comprehensive Plan on July 15 $20,000 Grant Brings Playground Upgrade to St. Mary’s Church in Ireland 2025 Scholarship Program Recipients Announced by Jasper Engines

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam is joined by Jordan Scherzer and Andrew Scherzer, Spencer County 4-H Members, to discuss the many exhibits they have brought to the Spencer County 4-H Fair over the years, what exhibits they entered into the fair for this year, their favorite parts of the festival, and what it means to work alongside their family and friends at the festival, year after year.

https://youtu.be/9Zn1Od72y00

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post