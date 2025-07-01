Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) in Tell City has launched a new Tele-Health Rheumatology service every Friday through its Outpatient Clinic. The program expands the hospital’s offerings in diagnosing and treating joint, muscle, and bone disorders such as arthritis, lupus, gout, and other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions by bringing specialist care to patients without requiring travel.

The Tele-Health Rheumatology initiative aims to enhance access for individuals managing chronic joint pain, stiffness, or swelling. Patients need a referral from their primary care provider, and once received, the PCMH team will contact them to arrange virtual appointments. Current and prospective patients can reach the Outpatient Clinic at 812-547-0128 for more information.

For nearly 75 years, PCMH has served the Perry County community. The facility originally opened its doors in October 1950, repurposing a former infirmary stocked with surplus World War II hospital equipment. That mid-century expansion was funded through federal support, county bonds, and community donations—an early example of the region’s collective commitment to healthcare.

In 2015, the hospital marked a major milestone by moving into a new, energy-efficient 117,000 square-foot facility at 8885 State Road 237. This modern building incorporated geothermal HVAC systems, earning Energy Star recognition and becoming the first hospital in the U.S. to operate with an energy use intensity below 100 EUI. Now approaching its 10th anniversary in the current location, the hospital continues to uphold its mission of delivering high-quality, compassionate care close to home.

The introduction of Tele-Health Rheumatology represents the latest evolution in PCMH’s ongoing efforts to expand specialty services and improve convenience for local patients. This Friday-only offering complements the hospital’s robust suite of outpatient services and aligns with its strategic goal to reduce travel burdens and enhance patient outcomes.

As the institution nears a decade in its cutting-edge facility, the Tele-Health Rheumatology service exemplifies PCMH’s dedication to integrating technological innovation with community-focused care. It reaffirms the hospital’s place as a critical access resource in southwestern Indiana, offering both modern conveniences and a legacy grounded in local support.