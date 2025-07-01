The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana recently celebrated three exceptional dispatchers who were recognized back in May but chose to step aside from the spotlight during important awareness weeks for other emergency personnel.

The Spencer County Dispatch Center handles dispatches for multiple agencies throughout the county, making the role of dispatchers critical to emergency response operations. The three women honored were selected by their peers and fellow emergency responders for their outstanding contributions to the team.

The delayed recognition occurred because the dispatchers demonstrated the selfless nature typical of their profession. When originally selected in May, they deliberately stepped back from receiving public acknowledgment so that attention could remain focused on correctional officers during National Correctional Officers Week and law enforcement deputies during National Police Week. Both awareness weeks occurred in May 2024, with National Correctional Officers Week running May 5-11 and National Police Week observed May 12-18.

Kaylan Daily received the Miss Congeniality award for consistently serving as a calm, kind, and comforting voice in the dispatch center. Her colleagues recognized her ability to maintain composure and provide reassurance during high-stress emergency situations.

Kenzie Whitsell was named Rising Star, equivalent to Rookie of the Year, for her rapid learning curve and daily eagerness to grow and succeed in her role. The recognition highlights her commitment to professional development and adaptability in the demanding field of emergency dispatch.

Mika Dunn earned the highest honor as Dispatcher of the Year 2025, with her colleagues voting her as the most reliable and knowledgeable operator on the consoles. The award reflects the trust and confidence her peers and emergency responders place in her expertise and dependability.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office operates under a mission to serve all people in a professional manner, with staff from the Sheriff Department, Jail, and Dispatch center striving to provide a positive opinion of their profession. The department operates from 120 N 2nd Street in Rockport under Sheriff Sherri Heichelbach.

The recognition highlights the often-overlooked contributions of emergency dispatchers, who work behind the scenes to coordinate responses and maintain communication between the public and emergency personnel. Their role requires quick thinking, multitasking abilities, and the capacity to remain calm under pressure while potentially being the first point of contact for people experiencing emergencies.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office emphasized that while the recognition came later than originally planned, it was no less deserved, encouraging the community to celebrate these dedicated professionals for their service to both the dispatch center and the broader Spencer County community.