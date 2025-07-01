Local law enforcement officers are teaming up once again to help children in need through the upcoming Rick Magill Clothe-a-Child Golf Scramble. The event will take place on Saturday, July 26, at Green Acres Golf Course in Paoli.

Organized by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in partnership with other area law enforcement agencies, the scramble raises funds for the Clothe-a-Child program, which has provided new clothing and winter essentials to more than 18,000 children since it began. Each December, officers accompany children on shopping trips to Walmart, giving them the opportunity to pick out warm clothes and other necessities ahead of the winter season.

The program is held in memory of Detective Rick Magill, a Master Trooper with the Indiana State Police and member of the Meth Suppression Team. Magill was known for his dedication to protecting youth across Orange County and beyond, and the event continues his legacy of service by supporting children and families experiencing hardship.

Golfers interested in participating can sign up by calling Garland Eubank at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 812-723-2417, extension 1. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 each, which includes signage displaying the organization’s name. All proceeds go directly toward purchasing clothing for local children.

For information on sponsoring a hole, contact Davy Henderson, Ben Bosley, or Garland Eubank at the sheriff’s department.

The community is encouraged to come together to support the golf scramble and ensure that children in Orange County continue to receive the dignity, warmth, and care they deserve.