The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is alerting local businesses about recent calls from a marketing company known as Five Fish. The company has been contacting businesses to sell advertising space on magnets that are to be distributed to area residents.

While Five Fish is a legitimate company that produces and sells promotional magnets, officials say the concern arises from how the marketing is being presented. Businesses have reported that callers imply the Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring or endorsing the magnet project. After agreeing to place an advertisement, businesses receive invoices for the promotional space.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to clarify that it is not affiliated with the company or this advertising initiative in any way. The department does not have a current partnership with Five Fish and does not sponsor or endorse its magnet advertising campaigns.

Local authorities are urging business owners to exercise caution and verify any sponsorship claims directly with their office before agreeing to advertising purchases. Businesses are also encouraged to carefully review any invoices received for advertising that references the Sheriff’s Office to avoid confusion.

This notice serves as a reminder for businesses to stay aware of marketing tactics that may use the name of local law enforcement without permission or endorsement.

You can visit the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for additional information.