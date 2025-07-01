Last weekend, officers with the Paoli Police Department braved scorching temperatures to complete their monthly training at Paintball Planet and Airsoft in French Lick. With heat index values soaring above 100 degrees, officers spent hours refining critical skills that could one day save lives.

The training focused on active shooter response and room clearing tactics, placing officers in realistic, high-pressure scenarios. Participants practiced safely rescuing a downed officer, moving them out of harm’s way, and administering emergency medical care under stressful conditions. Officials say these exercises are designed to prepare officers for worst-case situations they hope never happen in the community.

Department leaders emphasized that realistic scenario-based training remains a priority, ensuring officers remain ready to respond swiftly and effectively in life-threatening incidents. The Paoli Police Department expressed gratitude to Paintball Planet and Airsoft of French Lick for allowing use of their facilities and supporting local law enforcement efforts.

Officers say they look forward to continuing training at the facility in the future—ideally under cooler conditions.