Late last week, the Tell City Police Department reminded residents about the purpose of its social media updates, emphasizing that posts are made to keep the public informed and prevent unnecessary worry during incidents involving a large police presence. Officials explained that while some of these situations may appear alarming, many are simply calls for service that do not result in criminal charges.

The department noted that guidelines are strictly followed to protect victims, suspects, and citizens. Officers consider multiple factors, including mental and physical health, when determining outcomes of calls for service. They reiterated that updates are meant to provide transparency and reassurance, rather than serve as platforms for public debate about police decisions.

Tell City Police encouraged residents to reach out directly if they have questions about limited information in public releases. The department expressed appreciation for the community’s continued support, highlighting that collaboration between officers and citizens plays a vital role in maintaining Tell City’s reputation as one of the safest cities in Indiana.

