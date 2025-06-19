The Town of Shoals has temporarily closed Overlook Park following extensive damage from a severe storm that moved through the area overnight. Local officials report that the park sustained significant storm-related damage and will remain closed to the public until it is deemed safe for visitors.

Cleanup efforts are expected to begin soon, with heavy equipment scheduled to assist in removing debris once the ground is dry enough to support the machinery. Volunteers have already offered their time and help, and town officials expressed their gratitude for the community’s support.

Residents are asked to avoid entering the park during the closure period. An update will be provided on the town’s official channels once Overlook Park is ready to reopen.