The Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth has been awarded funding through the Martin County Community Foundation’s Second Quarter Grant Cycle to support renovations at the Loogootee Senior Center.

The grant will help launch the Community Roots Project, a collaborative initiative between the Alliance, the City of Loogootee, and the Martin County Council on Aging. The project aims to revitalize the senior center, improving accessibility and creating a more welcoming and active space for older residents.

Planned upgrades are expected to support expanded programming focused on health, community engagement, and social connection for Martin County’s senior population.

The Alliance expressed appreciation for the Foundation’s ongoing investment in local nonprofits and its role in strengthening community resources across the county.